Does the project present any environmental risks?

The environmental authority concluded that there was no need for an environmental impact assessment, as the project did not have a significant impact on health or the environment in view of its context. Indeed, the inventories of fauna and flora did not reveal any particular issue in the project's study area. It is not located near a watercourse (no risk of flooding), nor near wetlands that it could impact. Regarding natural and technological risks, the stakes are moderate and do not have a direct impact on the feasibility of the project. In addition, the project will be an opportunity to transform the spaces crossed with the planting of trees and the creation of vegetated valleys, which will make it possible to fight against the urban heat island effect and collect rainwater to infiltrate it into the ground. In addition, the Sénia-Orly TCSP will help improve air quality, thanks to the modal shift from cars to public transport.