Why run the Sénia-Orly bus in a shared lane with the T7 tramway? Can they really drive on the same lane without the risk of accidents?

The pooling of platforms makes it possible to reduce the footprint used for public transport in the Cœur d'Orly sector and a very good intermodality between these two structuring modes for Val-de-Marne and Essonne. Studies have been carried out to study the feasibility of such pooling, following the example of Grenoble or Tours, and measures have been taken as soon as the tramway was built to allow the platform to be shared. At the access junctions to the shared site, priority will be given to the tramway, and the bus stops will be located upstream of the tram stops to allow it to stop in the station even if a bus is present there.