Why create a dedicated site between the Sénia business park and Orly airport?

The dedicated site project meets 3 main objectives. The first objective is to support the development of the territory, and in particular that of the Sénia-Orly area: in fact, ZAC are being developed in the territory. As a result, housing will be created and it must be served by an efficient public transport line that connects them to the main interchange hubs in the area (Grand Paris Express stations, RER C stations and Orly airport, which is also a major employment hub). The second objective is to improve the service to the Orly airport platform (Cœur d'Orly) from the eastern sectors of the Val-de-Marne (because the Sénia-Orly TCSP is the extension of bus line 393 which currently runs between Sucy-Bonneuil and Thiais) and finally, the third objective is to create a new service from the existing Thiais-Pompadour-Sucy Bonneuil dedicated site in connection with the structuring modes (future line 14 south, future line 18).