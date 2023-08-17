What is the route of the Sénia-Orly bus?

With a total length of about 12.5 km, the Sénia-Orly bus will serve 9 stations, linking Thiais to Paray-Vieille-Poste. From north to south, the Sénia-Orly bus will cross Thiais, Rungis, Orly and Paray-Vieille-Poste. Finally, it connects the various terminals of Orly airport, forming an unmarked loop of traffic. The project will take place in 2 potential phases at the level of Pont de Rungis. At the end of the preliminary studies and consultation, a route was chosen. At the Thiais-village shopping centre, the Allée Royale variant has been chosen and on Avenue de l'Union, sharing with the existing T7 tramway platform appears to be the most legible, intermodal and direct route to Orly airport. It is also an optimal solution to facilitate connections, especially for people with reduced mobility. As part of a changing industrial and urban fabric, which is set to become denser, the Sénia-Orly bus will serve the many existing and future homes, offices and facilities.