What will be the impact of the project on road traffic?

The capacity of the traffic axes has been defined to ensure smooth road traffic in the municipalities crossed by the TCSP Sénia-Orly, even in the event of a reduction in the number of lanes in certain sectors. Reducing the number of lanes per direction, when traffic permits, is one of the levers of action for a peaceful development of neighbourhoods. It makes it possible to create "urban boulevards" on roads that were once very road-oriented. The impact studies of the dedicated site on which the bus will run on traffic indicate that its impact on road traffic will be limited. The "Cœur d'Orly" sector could be the subject of a sharp increase in traffic in connection with the development of a new business district. In the event of the latter's expansion, it has been calculated that the BRT would represent only 5 to 10% of the additional used capacity of the junctions.