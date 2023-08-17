What will be the cycling facilities?

The Sénia-Orly TCSP project will offer continuous cycling facilities along the TCSP route. Cycling facilities are currently very rare and discontinuous in the area. Thus, the Sénia-Orly TCSP project contributes to improving the coverage of the territory in terms of infrastructure for soft modes, thus encouraging their use. The bicycle development carried out as part of the project will provide a structuring, direct and continuous link from the Resistance crossroads to the airport platform. The realization of these developments and the parking offers provided for in the right of the stations (12 bicycle parking spaces per station, i.e. 6 arches) and interchange hubs (secure lockers of several dozen spaces and arches) will make it possible to develop cycling in the territory, which currently does not exist