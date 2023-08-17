What are the major developments to come in this area?

The route of the Sénia-Orly TCSP is part of the Sénia business park, currently an industrial zone and business park located between Orly airport, Rungis airport and the A86. This area is home to several urban and redevelopment programs, including:

The Chemin des Carrières ZAC project, led by the EPA ORSA, which has a strong housing dominance in order to meet the residential needs of the city of Orly and also integrates the services and facilities necessary for the needs of new residents. The ZAC Chemin des Carrières is at the interface with the bus project at the level of the rue du Bas Marin.

The Parcs en Scène development project, scheduled for 2027. The project is located north of Rue des Quinze Arpents, where the TCSP will run.

The Sénia inter-municipal ZAC project, scheduled for 2027. This is one of the redevelopment operations of the Sénia carried out by the EPA ORSA. It covers a perimeter of 57 hectares located in the municipalities of Thiais and Orly. The future TCSP will pass through a road created as part of the ZAC project, which also provides for the requalification of the rue des Quinze Arpents.

The Cœur d'Orly project, an operation to develop a tertiary hub extending over 130 hectares, on the Orly airport platform. It is planned to create 40,000 jobs in the long term. It is being carried out under the project management of Aéroports de Paris (ADP).