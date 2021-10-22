Projects
Project leaders in place
Many project leaders have already been able to benefit from the Stations of Tomorrow programme and have been in place for more or less time in stations in the greater Ile-de-France suburbs:
- Santeuil-le-Perchay (Line J) - CoopVexin - Cooperative
- Couilly-Saint-Germain-Quincy (Line T14) - Mamours & Co - Childminders' house
- Bessancourt (Line H) - Maison Zamparo - Florist
- Bourron-Marlotte-Grez (Line R) - Joema - Thrift Store
- L'Etang-la-Ville (Line L) - Aux Quais - Tea room
- Méry-sur-Oise (Line H) - Baguette M - Bakery
- Le Coudray-Montceaux (Line D) - City - Maison des Berges de Seine
Winners of the 2025 call for projects
The winners of the 2025 Tomorrow's Stations of Tomorrow call for projects were officially announced at the Assises des Transports dans la Ruralité on 5 December 2025 and are as follows:
- Bougival (Line L) – Cœur – Tiers-lieu station
- Etréchy (RER C) – Café Lykka – Café
- Evry Val de Seine (RER D) – La boîte à T – Café
- L'Isle Adam Parmain (Line H) – La Gare Fermière – Short circuit greengrocer
- Livry sur Seine (Line R) – La Lyre Gourmande – Pastry
- Massy Verrières (RER B and C) – Sewing Break – Café / Personal Service
- Lardy (RER C) – La MEUP – Cooperative café with cultural and environmental actions
- Vaux sur Seine (Line J) – Chez Julie – Café Jeux
- Villiers Montbarbin (T14) – The Moulin Jaune – Cultural space