Many project leaders have already been able to benefit from the Stations of Tomorrow programme and have been in place for more or less time in stations in the greater Ile-de-France suburbs:

Santeuil-le-Perchay (Line J) - CoopVexin - Cooperative

Couilly-Saint-Germain-Quincy (Line T14) - Mamours & Co - Childminders' house

Bessancourt (Line H) - Maison Zamparo - Florist

Bourron-Marlotte-Grez (Line R) - Joema - Thrift Store

L'Etang-la-Ville (Line L) - Aux Quais - Tea room

Méry-sur-Oise (Line H) - Baguette M - Bakery

Le Coudray-Montceaux (Line D) - City - Maison des Berges de Seine