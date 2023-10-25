Discover the n°1 newsletter!

Since the preliminary consultation in January-February 2023, and its assessment in the summer of 2023, the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy cluster has continued.

On 28 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités approved the results of the consultation and the continuation of the studies of the project based on the lessons learned from the consultation:

To deepen, in connection with the territory, the preferential scenario on the position of the park-and-ride facility in the centre of the railway triangle;

Refine the facilities for active modes of transport and people with reduced mobility or disabilities.

Of the two scenarios for the location of the park-and-ride presented during the consultation, the 1st, with the car park in the heart of the railway triangle, received the majority of preferences. In the light of the lessons learned from the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités will continue the studies on the selected project. It will deepen the scenario of the Park & Ride in the centre of the railway triangle, with clear, secure and balanced access for each mode of travel.