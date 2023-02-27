RedevelopmentPôle Le Bourget-Drancy

At the confluence of the municipalities of Le Bourget, Drancy and La Courneuve, in Seine-Saint-Denis, Le Bourget station will see its attendance more than double with the arrival of the future Metro lines 16 and 17 and numerous development projects in the surrounding area. The project supports the emergence of Le Bourget-Drancy station as a multimodal interchange hub (PEM) on a metropolitan scale. It will make it easier for all users to travel between Drancy and the station – whether pedestrians, people with reduced mobility, cyclists or motorists – to join the RER B, T11 Express, M16, M17 and the 8 bus lines.