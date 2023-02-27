RedevelopmentPôle Le Bourget-Drancy

Pole - Station

At the confluence of the municipalities of Le Bourget, Drancy and La Courneuve, in Seine-Saint-Denis, Le Bourget station will see its attendance more than double with the arrival of the future Metro lines 16 and 17 and numerous development projects in the surrounding area. The project supports the emergence of Le Bourget-Drancy station as a multimodal interchange hub (PEM) on a metropolitan scale. It will make it easier for all users to travel between Drancy and the station – whether pedestrians, people with reduced mobility, cyclists or motorists – to join the RER B, T11 Express, M16, M17 and the 8 bus lines.

State
Île-de-France Region
Établissement Public Territorial Paris Terres d'Envol
City of Drancy
City of Le Bourget
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

55 000Travellers

55 000Travellers

by 2030

30%

of station users from the south in 2030

3Modes of public transport

today: RER B, tram-train T11 and 8 bus lines

2Additional Metro Lines

by 2027: with the commissioning of metro lines 16 and 17

Calendar

  1. 2022
    Preliminary Studies (PCDO)
  2. January 23 - February 27, 2023
    Prior consultation
  3. June 28, 2023
    Approval of the report of the preliminary consultation
  4. Today
    Approx. 2 years
    Preliminary and preliminary studies (schematic)
  5. 3 to 5 years
    Detailed studies (pre-design and project studies)
  6. 3 to 4 years old
    Work