RedevelopmentPôle Le Bourget-Drancy

At the confluence of the municipalities of Le Bourget, Drancy and La Courneuve, in Seine-Saint-Denis, Le Bourget station will see its attendance more than double with the arrival of the future Metro lines 16 and 17 and numerous development projects in the surrounding area. The project supports the emergence of Le Bourget-Drancy station as a multimodal interchange hub (PEM) on a metropolitan scale. It will make it easier for all users to travel between Drancy and the station – whether pedestrians, people with reduced mobility, cyclists or motorists – to join the RER B, T11 Express, M16, M17 and the 8 bus lines.
Image 1 of 3
Redevelopment scenarios
Key-Figures
55 000Travellers
by 2030
30%
of station users from the south in 2030
3Modes of public transport
today: RER B, tram-train T11 and 8 bus lines
2Additional Metro Lines
by 2027: with the commissioning of metro lines 16 and 17
Calendar
- 2022Preliminary Studies (PCDO)
- January 23 - February 27, 2023Prior consultation
- June 28, 2023Approval of the report of the preliminary consultation
- TodayApprox. 2 yearsPreliminary and preliminary studies (schematic)
- 3 to 5 yearsDetailed studies (pre-design and project studies)
- 3 to 4 years oldWork