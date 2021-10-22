Discover the project

The developments proposed for consultation are the result of collaborative work with all the local authorities and partners concerned: the State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Terres d'Envol Territorial Public Establishment, the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the cities of Drancy, Le Bourget, La Courneuve, as well as the SNCF and the SGP.

In the course of this work, several development scenarios were studied and some were discarded. You can discover them in detail in the DOCP p.41-42, 43-44 and 45-46 or in brief by clicking below.