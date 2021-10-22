Discover the project
Proposed developments
Maps showing the two scenarios envisaged for the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy station, at the level of the current Le Bourget station. The station serves the RER B, the T11 Express, bus lines, and tomorrow, the new metro lines 16 and 17. The maps show the developments to improve the accessibility of the station to pedestrians, PRMs and bus users and to strengthen access to the station for motorists.
The project provides for several developments to improve the accessibility of the station to all users from Drancy, whoever they are, pedestrians, PRM, bus users or motorists continuing their journey by public transport:
Accessibility
Extension of a new footbridge
Relocation of the terminus of bus line 146
Creation of 1,170 bicycle parking spaces
Creation of a new access road
Finally, the project provides for the creation of a park-and-ride (P+R) with 300 spaces, intended for motorists coming to use public transport.
Two scenarios are proposed for the establishment of this park-and-ride:
Scenario 1
Three-storey park-and-ride in the railway triangle on the Place de la Grande Ceinture
Scenario 2
Two-storey underground park-and-ride with the reconstruction of the stadium on the surface, which would make way for a real estate project to be defined by the city of Drancy in the railway triangle
A project resulting from initial studies with other scenarios studied
The developments proposed for consultation are the result of collaborative work with all the local authorities and partners concerned: the State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Terres d'Envol Territorial Public Establishment, the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the cities of Drancy, Le Bourget, La Courneuve, as well as the SNCF and the SGP.
In the course of this work, several development scenarios were studied and some were discarded. You can discover them in detail in the DOCP p.41-42, 43-44 and 45-46 or in brief by clicking below.
For more details on the project, and all the scenarios studied, consult the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP):