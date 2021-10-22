Redevelopment scenarios not selected
Four scenarios were considered for the redevelopment of the Le Bourget-Drancy station: scenario 1 (not selected) and scenario 1 with a variant, scenario 2 (not selected) and scenario 2 with a variant. In the end, scenarios 1 variant and 2 variant were chosen. Find below the details of the adjustments of the scenarios not retained.
Scenario 1 (not retained)
Scenario 1 consists of setting up a park-and-ride on the railway triangle, south of the RER B tracks, accessible from the Place de la Grande Ceinture and from an access from the rue des Cheminots. This access requires the creation of a framework structure of reduced gauge (height of 2.80 metres), under the railway tracks.
- It also provides for the development of a forecourt on the railway triangle leading to the existing underpass via a ramp accessible to people with reduced mobility. This forecourt provides access to the extended footbridge of the RER B and accommodates bicycle parking.
- In this scenario, the Place de la Grande Ceinture is set up as a low-speed zone (20 km/h), accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
- Access to the underpass on Rue de la Station is redeveloped, to become accessible to people with reduced mobility, and the sidewalk widened. A new stop for bus 146 and possibly bus 703 is located at the intersection of rue de la Station and rue des Colibris.
Scenario 2 (not retained)
Scenario 2 proposes to extend the new RER B footbridge to Rue de la Station, thus offering direct access from Drancy to the station hub, accessible via a ramp built at the exit of the existing underpass.
- In this scenario, the railway triangle hosts 600 bicycle parking spaces, accessible from the Place de la Grande Ceinture.
- A programme, to be defined, of 1,500 to 2,000 m² is envisaged in this scenario on the railway triangle.
- The two-storey underground park-and-ride is built under the football field on Rue de la Station.
Why have these scenarios been ruled out?
These scenarios 1 and 2 were not retained because they do not make it possible to offer quality intermodality to pedestrians and cyclists. In addition, they do not guarantee easier access to the railway triangle, nor an improvement in the accessibility of the station hub to the people of Drancy.
As a result, scenarios 1 variant and 2 variant of the DOCP (dossier of objectives and main characteristics) have been retained for consultation, and have been renamed scenarios 1 and 2.