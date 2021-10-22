Redevelopment scenarios not selected

Why have these scenarios been ruled out?

These scenarios 1 and 2 were not retained because they do not make it possible to offer quality intermodality to pedestrians and cyclists. In addition, they do not guarantee easier access to the railway triangle, nor an improvement in the accessibility of the station hub to the people of Drancy.

As a result, scenarios 1 variant and 2 variant of the DOCP (dossier of objectives and main characteristics) have been retained for consultation, and have been renamed scenarios 1 and 2.