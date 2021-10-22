Consultation
The past consultation
From 23 January to 27 February 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation* on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy station. All local residents, station users, shopkeepers, associations and communities have been invited
You were able to express yourself on the project and share your comments during the consultation, by leaving a notice on this site, by returning the T coupon distributed in letterboxes and distributed during the meetings or during the 4 times of exchanges with Île-de-France Mobilités (2 meetings in the station, 1 commented walk, 1 public meeting).
In total, nearly 700 opinions were received via the website, the T coupon and during the various meetings.
After the consultation, what are the next steps?
In the coming weeks following the end of the consultation, the project team will take note of all these contributions, analyse them, and draw lessons and guidelines for future studies. All of this will be transcribed in a document called the "consultation report", which will then be approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.
At the end of this process (by the end of the 1st half of 2023), the results of the consultation will be made public and made available on this website.