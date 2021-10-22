From 23 January to 27 February 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation* on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy station. All local residents, station users, shopkeepers, associations and communities have been invited

You were able to express yourself on the project and share your comments during the consultation, by leaving a notice on this site, by returning the T coupon distributed in letterboxes and distributed during the meetings or during the 4 times of exchanges with Île-de-France Mobilités (2 meetings in the station, 1 commented walk, 1 public meeting).

In total, nearly 700 opinions were received via the website, the T coupon and during the various meetings.