Pole - Station

Redevelopment Pôle Le Bourget-Drancy

Project cost and actors

Financing

At this stage of the studies, the cost of the project is estimated at between €52 million and €62 million (for scenarios 1 and 2 respectively)

Preparatory work: €1 million - Works (including project management and project management costs): €18 to €21 million - Roads and framework structure: €33 to €40 million

The actors of the project

Preliminary studies are funded by:

  • The State to the tune of 22.5%
  • The Île-de-France Region with 52.5%
  • The Paris Terres d'Envol Territorial Public Establishment with a 25% stake
  • Ile-de-France Mobilités is the project manager for the preliminary studies and is working with the local authorities concerned: the Paris Terres d'Envol Public Territorial Establishment, the cities of Drancy and Le Bourget; as well as in partnership with the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the SNCF and the Société du Grand Paris.
Île-de-France Mobilités is the contracting authority for the preliminary studies - The local authorities concerned are: Paris Terres d'Envol, Drancy and Le Bourget - The partners are: the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the SNCF and the Société du Grand Paris.