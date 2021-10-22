Project cost and actors
Financing
At this stage of the studies, the cost of the project is estimated at between €52 million and €62 million (for scenarios 1 and 2 respectively)
The actors of the project
Preliminary studies are funded by:
- The State to the tune of 22.5%
- The Île-de-France Region with 52.5%
- The Paris Terres d'Envol Territorial Public Establishment with a 25% stake
The actors of the project
- Ile-de-France Mobilités is the project manager for the preliminary studies and is working with the local authorities concerned: the Paris Terres d'Envol Public Territorial Establishment, the cities of Drancy and Le Bourget; as well as in partnership with the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the SNCF and the Société du Grand Paris.