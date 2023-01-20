The consultation begins: take part in the meetings with the Île-de-France Mobilités team!

The consultation on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy train station began on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The Île-de-France Mobilités project team looks forward to seeing you at Le Bourget station on Monday 30 January, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, and on Thursday 9 February, from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. Our team will be at your disposal to present you with the details of the project, answer your questions and collect your opinion.

Other information and exchange times with the project team are scheduled:

The project's guided walk: Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on registration within the limit of available places: register for the walk

The public information meeting: Thursday, February 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Espace culturel du Parc - 120 rue Sadi Carnot, 93700 Drancy.

Throughout the consultation, you have the opportunity to give your opinion.