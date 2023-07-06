The report of the preliminary consultation of the Le Bourget-Drancy cluster project is available!

On 28 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the results of the consultation, its lessons learned and the orientations taken for the continuation of the Le Bourget-Drancy cluster redevelopment project.

A total of 926 contributions were collected during the consultation from 23 January to 27 February 2023, through the various modalities put in place (project website, T coupons attached to leaflets, public meetings, local meetings, walks, etc.).

The consultation confirmed significant support for the project, particularly from the people of Drancy and the City of Drancy, with a preference for scenario 1 of setting up the park-and-ride facility in the heart of the railway triangle.

Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the project and to launch the preliminary studies by integrating the points of attention that emerged from the consultation, in particular by deepening:

"Scenario 1", with the 300-space Park & Ride facility in the centre of the railway triangle, with a view to clarity, safety and an optimal balance of functionalities;

PRM pathways, accessibility to the station hub for bicycles, the new road access under the freight tracks in order to minimise conflicts of use;

Île-de-France Mobilités thanks the many Ile-de-France residents for their participation, which will enrich the upcoming study phase. Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to continuing the partnership work undertaken with the local authorities, which have been involved in the construction of the project since its inception.

Find the documents of the consultation: