End of the consultation on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy station hub!

In total, nearly 700 opinions were received between January 23 and February 27, 2023, via the project's website, the T coupon and during the various meetings organized.

Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners would like to thank all the people who took part in the consultation on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy station hub and who took the time to formulate their opinions and proposals.

In the coming weeks, the project team will take note of all these contributions, analyse them, and draw lessons and guidelines for future studies. All of this will be transcribed in a document called the "consultation report", which will then be approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.

At the end of this process (by the end of the 1st half of 2023), the results of the consultation will be made public and made available on this website.

Would you like to know more about the next steps of the project? Consult the provisional schedule for the redevelopment of the station hub.

Visit this website to keep up to date with the progress of the project.