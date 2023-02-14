Public meeting on 16/02: come in large numbers!

The consultation on the project to redevelop the Le Bourget-Drancy train station began on Monday, January 23, 2023.

After the meetings with passengers and the guided walk, the Île-de-France project team invites you to the public information meeting.

She will present the details of the redevelopment project of the station hub and answer your questions:

Thursday, February 16

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Espace culturel du Parc - 120 rue Sadi Carnot, 93700 Drancy

Participants will also be invited to submit their opinions and contributions on the project via a questionnaire.

The consultation will continue until 27 February inclusive to give your opinion on the proposed developments.