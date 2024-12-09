Public inquiry from November 7 to December 9, 2024: get informed and express yourself!

From 7 November to 9 December 2024, the public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub aims to ensure public information and participation. The public inquiry is being conducted by an independent investigating commissioner, Jordan BONATY, under the aegis of the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture. This should make it possible to obtain a declaration of public utility (DUP) with a view to the continuation of the project. Several means of information and participation are available to you during this important moment in the life of the project.