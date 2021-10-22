Like all the projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the region's stakeholders are closely involved in the development of the Noisy-le-Sec station hub project. The project is also the subject of public consultations involving partners, associations, local residents, users, shopkeepers and companies concerned, with the aim of enriching the project and developing it so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory.

Thus, in the spring of 2019, the first phase of preliminary consultation on the objectives and main characteristics of the project allowed you to discover the project and its challenges. The discussions and opinions that you expressed on this occasion fed into the assessment and the guidelines of the schema of principle.

In the autumn of 2024, the dialogue with local stakeholders and the public will continue as part of the public utility inquiry, marking a new stage in the project's participatory approach.