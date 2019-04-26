RedevelopmentPôle-gare Noisy-le-Sec

The project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub aims to enlarge the station for better flow management, promote better intermodality and open the station to the city. Travel for passengers will thus be easier and more comfortable, while making the station a real urban centrality of Noisy-le-Sec.
The public inquiry that took place from 7 November to 9 December allowed you to give your opinion on the project to redevelop the station hub.
Summary diagram of the main developments selected
Key-Figures
A new footbridge and a new passenger building
3 accesses
at the station in the long term compared to 2 at present
2 new forecourts
top and bottom of about 2000m² planted
A suitable high forecourt and pedestrian connection to the lower forecourt
for people with reduced mobility
270 bicycle parking spaces
on the upper forecourt of the station
Calendar
- 25 March - 26 April 2019Prior consultation
- December 12, 2019Approval of the consultation report by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2021-2023Preliminary studies of the Schema of Principle, impact study and preparation of the public utility inquiry file
- December 7, 2023Approval of the Schematic and Public Utility Inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- November 7 - December 9, 2024Public inquiry
- 2025Declaration of public utility
- Horizon 2034Full commissioning of the redeveloped hub