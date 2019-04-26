RedevelopmentPôle-gare Noisy-le-Sec

Pole - Station

The project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub aims to enlarge the station for better flow management, promote better intermodality and open the station to the city. Travel for passengers will thus be easier and more comfortable, while making the station a real urban centrality of Noisy-le-Sec.

The public inquiry that took place from 7 November to 9 December allowed you to give your opinion on the project to redevelop the station hub.

State
Île-de-France Region
Territorial public establishment is together
City of Noisy-le-Sec
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
SNCF Réseau
Île-de-France Mobilités

Summary diagram of the main developments selected

Key-Figures

A new footbridge and a new passenger building

3 accesses

at the station in the long term compared to 2 at present

2 new forecourts

top and bottom of about 2000m² planted

A suitable high forecourt and pedestrian connection to the lower forecourt

for people with reduced mobility

270 bicycle parking spaces

on the upper forecourt of the station

Calendar

Cost and financing
  1. 25 March - 26 April 2019
    Prior consultation
  2. December 12, 2019
    Approval of the consultation report by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  3. 2021-2023
    Preliminary studies of the Schema of Principle, impact study and preparation of the public utility inquiry file
  4. December 7, 2023
    Approval of the Schematic and Public Utility Inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  5. November 7 - December 9, 2024
    Public inquiry
  6. 2025
    Declaration of public utility
  7. Horizon 2034
    Full commissioning of the redeveloped hub