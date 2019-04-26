RedevelopmentPôle-gare Noisy-le-Sec

The project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub aims to enlarge the station for better flow management, promote better intermodality and open the station to the city. Travel for passengers will thus be easier and more comfortable, while making the station a real urban centrality of Noisy-le-Sec.

The public inquiry that took place from 7 November to 9 December allowed you to give your opinion on the project to redevelop the station hub.