The implementation of the project

The preliminary studies made it possible to define an overall cost of the project. The cost of the project is estimated, at this stage of the studies, at around €87 million, including €75 million for the rail perimeter and €12 million for the intermodal perimeter.

The preliminary studies of the project, at a cost of €1.2 million, are financed under the State-Region Plan Contract (CPER), according to the following breakdown: