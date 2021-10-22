The implementation of the project
The main stages of the project
- From 25 March to 26 April 2019: preliminary consultation
- 12 December 2019: approval of the consultation report by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2020-2023: Preliminary studies of the schematic diagram, impact study and preparation of the public utility inquiry file
- 7 December 2023: approval of the Schematic and Public Utility Inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- Fall 2024: Public inquiry
- Mid-2025: Declaration of public utility
- 2025: Preliminary design studies (AVP)*
- 2026-2027: Administrative Procedures / ELD*
- 2028 to 2034: Works phase*
- 2028 to 2033: Railway perimeter work*
- Early 2027 to 2034: Work on the intermodal perimeter: (road works 2027-2028) and works on the upper and lower forecourt / link after SNCF works (2033-2034)*
- 2034: Full commissioning of the redeveloped hub*
*These dates are indicative and subject to obtaining the declaration of public utility, financing and railway capacity. The schedule may be reassessed as the project progresses.
The cost and financing of the project
Breakdown of funding for preliminary studies of the project
The preliminary studies made it possible to define an overall cost of the project. The cost of the project is estimated, at this stage of the studies, at around €87 million, including €75 million for the rail perimeter and €12 million for the intermodal perimeter.
The preliminary studies of the project, at a cost of €1.2 million, are financed under the State-Region Plan Contract (CPER), according to the following breakdown: