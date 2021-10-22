Discover the project

To optimise passenger traffic, promote better intermodality, improve the quality of service and open the station to the city, several developments are planned. The latter were studied during the preliminary studies within the framework of the Schema.

In order to enlarge the station, a new, wider footbridge and a new passenger building will be created to better accommodate passengers. Intermodal facilities will be strengthened in order to create the conditions for better interconnection. In this context, the project includes the pacification of the traffic lanes around the hub, the securing and adaptation of pedestrian connections, the development of access to the station and the creation of bicycle parking spaces around the station.

Two enlarged pedestrian forecourts on the upper and lower levels of the station will also be built, with the creation of a comfortable link accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM) between these two forecourts, allowing a better opening of the station to the city.

Located between Rue de la Gare and Rue Jean-Jaurès, the station hub has been designed to be compatible with possible urban developments in the area and will contribute to the revitalisation of the entrance to the city centre.