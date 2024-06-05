Adoption of the Blueprint (SDP) of the project

After the continuation of the studies, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved on 7 December 2023 the Schematic Diagram (SDP) of the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub as well as the public utility inquiry file (DEUP).

What is the Schematic Diagram?

The schematic diagram is used to compile the investigation file prior to the declaration of public utility. It defines the functional programme of the operation in terms of urban integration and environmental quality, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the lessons learned and commitments resulting from the consultation. It further specifies the cost and schedule of the project by considering the risks and potential hazards. The programme will be definitively decided after the public inquiry, at the end of the so-called pre-project studies.

Find below the deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités and the diagram of principle in full.