Adoption of the Blueprint (SDP) of the project
After the continuation of the studies, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved on 7 December 2023 the Schematic Diagram (SDP) of the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub as well as the public utility inquiry file (DEUP).
What is the Schematic Diagram?
The schematic diagram is used to compile the investigation file prior to the declaration of public utility. It defines the functional programme of the operation in terms of urban integration and environmental quality, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the lessons learned and commitments resulting from the consultation. It further specifies the cost and schedule of the project by considering the risks and potential hazards. The programme will be definitively decided after the public inquiry, at the end of the so-called pre-project studies.
Find below the deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités and the diagram of principle in full.
Next step: the public interest inquiry
The project is now continuing with the preparation of the investigation prior to the declaration of public utility. The investigation file, which presents the project and its impact on the environment in detail, will be examined by the State services under the leadership of the Seine-Saint-Denis Prefecture.
This file will be available for consultation and comments by the public during the public inquiry, a key regulatory step before the start of the work. The public inquiry is planned for the autumn of 2024, subject to the timetable established by the Prefecture.
