Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle-gare Noisy-le-Sec

Public utility inquiry: favourable opinion on the project!

Published on

Following the public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub, which took place from 7 November to 9 December 2024, the independent investigating commissioner issued a favourable opinion on the request for a declaration of public utility for the project.

The report, opinion and reasoned conclusions of the investigating commissioner are available below.

PDF

Public Inquiry Report

Février 2025

PDF

Opinions and reasoned submissions

Février 2025

And now?

In the coming weeks, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams will specify the follow-up to be given to the project in relation to the reservations and recommendations made. In the coming weeks, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités will deliberate on the project declaration for the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub. The Prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis will then be asked to rule on the public utility of the project.

To make sure you don't miss any of the project's news, subscribe to the project's news