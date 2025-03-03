Public utility inquiry: favourable opinion on the project!
Published on
Following the public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub, which took place from 7 November to 9 December 2024, the independent investigating commissioner issued a favourable opinion on the request for a declaration of public utility for the project.
The report, opinion and reasoned conclusions of the investigating commissioner are available below.
Public Inquiry Report
Février 2025
Opinions and reasoned submissions
Février 2025
And now?
In the coming weeks, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams will specify the follow-up to be given to the project in relation to the reservations and recommendations made. In the coming weeks, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités will deliberate on the project declaration for the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub. The Prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis will then be asked to rule on the public utility of the project.