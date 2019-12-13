The results of the consultation are available!

From 25 March to 26 April 2019, the consultation on the redevelopment of the Noisy-le-Sec station hub made it possible to gather the opinions of users and local residents on the project, to better identify their expectations and thus to adjust the project as closely as possible to the needs of the territory and its inhabitants. In total, nearly 400 opinions were collected, we thank all the participants.

The report drawn up by Île-de-France Mobilités, its annexes and its summary are now available.

This report presents a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the opinions collected, remarks and questions expressed by the participants during the consultation as well as the lessons learned by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub is on track and will continue next year with the completion of technical studies. Subsequently, the schematic diagram and the public inquiry will take place. In the event of a favourable opinion from the prefecture, the project will obtain a Declaration of Public Utility, a prerequisite for the start of the work.