The project declared of public utility!

The declaration of public utility of the project was pronounced on 29 September 2025 by the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis, after the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner in February 2025 and the project declaration approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités in July 2025. It confirms the general interest of the project.

The declaration of public utility (DUP) is a decisive step towards the completion of the operation.