Public inquiry until December 9, 2024: get informed and express yourself!
Published on
Until December 9, 2024, find out more and express yourself about the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub! Several means of information and participation are available to you during this important moment in the life of the project.
Learn more about the project
Consult the investigation file in paper format at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons) or digitally on the official website of the digital register.
Talk to the Investigating Commissioner during the next sessions
- Saturday 30 November from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the town hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Town Hall – Salle des permanences (Place du Maréchal Foch 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
- Monday 9 December from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the Town Hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Administrative Centre – Salle des permanences (1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
Participate by submitting your review
- On the digital register
- By email to [email protected]
- On the paper register available at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons).
- By mail to the attention of:
Mr. Investigating Commissioner,
Public inquiry into the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub
Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall
Urban Projects Directorate
Administrative Centre
1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec
Learn more about the project
Consult the investigation file in paper format at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons) or digitally on the official website of the digital register.
Talk to the Investigating Commissioner during the next sessions
- Saturday 30 November from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the town hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Town Hall – Salle des permanences (Place du Maréchal Foch 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
- Monday 9 December from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the Town Hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Administrative Centre – Salle des permanences (1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
Participate by submitting your review
- On the digital register
- By email to [email protected]
- On the paper register available at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons).
- By mail to the attention of:
Mr. Investigating Commissioner,
Public inquiry into the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub
Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall
Urban Projects Directorate
Administrative Centre
1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec