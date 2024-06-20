The presentation of the public meeting of June 19 in Noisy-le-Sec is online!
On Wednesday 19 June, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams came to meet you to present the progress of the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station-hub since the preliminary consultation and to answer your questions before the public inquiry, planned for autumn 2024.
You can consult the presentation material of the meeting below and in the media library. A report is being written, you will be informed of its publication on the website.
The Île-de-France Mobilités teams would also like to thank all the participants for their presence and contributions to this meeting.
