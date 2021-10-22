The public inquiry in 2024
At the end of the consultation, the public inquiry file for the project was submitted and examined by the State services. This file focuses in particular on all the adjustments made to the project by Île-de-France Mobilités following the various moments of meeting with the public. Indeed, the project is becoming more and more concrete and the various questions that could still be asked five years ago have almost all been answered.
The public inquiry is divided into three stages:
- Preparing for the survey
- The duration of the investigation
- The post-investigation
The public inquiry will take place from 7 November to 9 December 2024. For this public inquiry led by the Prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis, an independent investigating commissioner has been appointed by the administrative court of Montreuil.
When and how to participate?
From 7 November to 9 December 2024, several ways of participating are available to allow you to give your opinion on the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub.
Would you like to know everything about the project?
All the documents making up the investigation file can be consulted on the platform dedicated to the investigation.
Learn more about the project
Consult the investigation file in paper format at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons) or digitally on the official website of the digital register.
Talk to the Investigating Commissioner during the office hours
- Thursday 7 November from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Town Hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Administrative Centre – Salle des permanences (1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
- Wednesday, November 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jean Renoir multipurpose room (9 rue Jean Renoir 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
- Saturday 30 November from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the town hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Town Hall – Salle des permanences (Place du Maréchal Foch 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
- Monday 9 December from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the Town Hall of Noisy-le-Sec at the Administrative Centre – Salle des permanences (1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec)
Participate by submitting your review
- On the digital register
- By email at [email protected]
- On the paper register available at the Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall (Administrative Centre, 1 rue de Chaâlons).
- By mail to the attention of:
Mr. Investigating Commissioner,
Public inquiry into the project to redevelop the Noisy-le-Sec station hub
Noisy-le-Sec Town Hall
Urban Projects Directorate
Administrative Centre
1 rue de Chaâlons 93130 Noisy-le-Sec