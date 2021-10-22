The public inquiry in 2024

At the end of the consultation, the public inquiry file for the project was submitted and examined by the State services. This file focuses in particular on all the adjustments made to the project by Île-de-France Mobilités following the various moments of meeting with the public. Indeed, the project is becoming more and more concrete and the various questions that could still be asked five years ago have almost all been answered.

The public inquiry is divided into three stages:

Preparing for the survey

The duration of the investigation

The post-investigation

The public inquiry will take place from 7 November to 9 December 2024. For this public inquiry led by the Prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis, an independent investigating commissioner has been appointed by the administrative court of Montreuil.