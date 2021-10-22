The 2019 preliminary consultation
From 25 March to 26 April 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation on the Noisy-le-Sec station hub project. All local residents, users, companies, associations and communities were invited to participate in order to enrich the project and make it evolve so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory.
During the preliminary consultation, the public was able to exchange with Île-de-France Mobilités during several meetings and participate via different modalities: during exchanges with the project team, on the website through the contribution form and finally by mail with the T-coupons attached to the leaflet distributed in the territory.
339contributions received
2Travellers' meetings
1Public meeting
1Walk-workshop
339Reviews Collected
The question of the development of the forecourt was the theme that was most represented, in particular because of the three scenarios presented. The other themes highlighted focused in particular on other aspects related to the development of the station (the passenger building and the footbridge, intermodality around the station, etc.).
The results of the consultation
The results of this consultation, its lessons learned and the orientations taken for the rest of the project were approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 12 December 2019.