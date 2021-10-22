The 2019 preliminary consultation

From 25 March to 26 April 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation on the Noisy-le-Sec station hub project. All local residents, users, companies, associations and communities were invited to participate in order to enrich the project and make it evolve so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory.

During the preliminary consultation, the public was able to exchange with Île-de-France Mobilités during several meetings and participate via different modalities: during exchanges with the project team, on the website through the contribution form and finally by mail with the T-coupons attached to the leaflet distributed in the territory.