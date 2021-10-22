A plural project management

Île-de-France Mobilités is the contracting authority for the preliminary studies, as well as for the preparation and holding of the public inquiry. Subsequently, the Noisy-le-Sec station hub project will be carried out by various project owners, who will be responsible, simultaneously or consecutively, for the detailed design studies until the execution of the works. Île-de-France Mobilités will ensure the proper coordination of the programme's elements:

On the railway operational perimeter, the project management is provided by SNCF Gares et Connexions;

On the intermodal operational perimeter, the project management is provided by the City of Noisy-le-Sec, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis (CD93) on its departmental roads and the SNCF Gares et Connexions on its land.