The principles of development and operation

The developments selected in the railway perimeter

A new footbridge and a new passenger building

The final project includes the creation of a new two-storey passenger building and a new pedestrian bridge, larger and more functional, to accommodate more passengers in the future. The existing footbridge will be maintained for the exit of passengers only.

The new footbridge will be positioned in the middle of the existing platforms. It will provide access to all platforms via escalators on the west side and stairs on the east side. Each platform will also be accessible by an elevator, located in the center of the footbridge. The new footbridge will be equipped with 5 fixed staircases, 5 escalators and 5 elevators, to access the various platforms. Thus, all the platforms will be accessible for PRMs and PRM paths will be guaranteed on the platforms.

The new passenger building, which extends over 1000m² on two levels, is the essential element of the hub project since it will be the new interchange point of the Noisy-le-Sec station, allowing passengers to be accompanied from the pedestrian forecourt to the new footbridge. It is also the main urban marker of the Noisy-le-Sec station hub and must naturally direct passengers to the station platforms. It is positioned along the existing railway tracks, between the PASO (underpass) and the upper forecourt. It has been designed to be as compact as possible in terms of surface area in order to reduce the carbon impact associated with its construction. Its roof will be vegetated to manage rainwater and to ensure better urban integration. The relationship between the upper and lower levels of the passenger building is ensured by a staircase and an elevator accessible to people with reduced mobility.

The redevelopment of the existing footbridge

The existing footbridge was retained only in the direction of the station exits to facilitate passenger traffic, thus creating more possible exits from the platforms.

New dock shelters

The demolition and reconstruction of the shelters are necessary for the construction of the footbridge. As part of the hub project, it is planned to demolish the 3 existing platform shelters and rebuild 3 new platform shelters, on platforms 1, 3 and 4, to protect passengers from bad weather during the waiting time. Platform 2 will not be equipped with new shelters because the RER E does not serve it.