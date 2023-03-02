Project Statement Approval

Publication date: November 3, 2021

Following the public inquiry held from 23 April to 26 May 2021, and the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner on the project delivered at the end of July, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved on 11 October 2021 the project declaration for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub.

The project declaration justifies the general interest of the project. It meets the challenges of making the station accessible and improving its safety. The project also allows the station to be adapted to the arrival of new means of heavy transport and to the urban development of the area. In addition, the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay train station promotes the use of public transport, is compatible with the planning documents and has a positive socio-economic balance.

The project declaration also specifies the follow-up given to the recommendations made by the investigating commissioner following the public inquiry:

Recommendation 1, the request for coordination of all the passenger buildings planned in the North-East sector: Île-de-France Mobilités is already responsible for coordinating the studies of the various elements of the station hub that will be carried out by each project owner (RATP, SGP, SNCF Gares & Connexion and SPL Marne au Bois). This mission will continue in order to ensure the overall coherence of the cluster's programme;

Recommendation 2, the evaluation and restriction of bus routes and stops serving the eastern side of the cluster: Île-de-France Mobilités will continue studies on the positioning of bus stops and will examine the opportunity to integrate an additional bus station to the east (a bus station is already planned to the west). The impacts of the restructuring of the bus network related to the project and other local transport projects will be taken into account;

recommendation 3, the safety of the RER E platforms: Île-de-France Mobilités will ask SNCF Gares & Connexions to carry out the operation to decongestion and make the RER E accessible in Val de Fontenay as soon as possible and, pending the structuring developments, to implement short-term measures;

Recommendation 4, the addition of parking spaces for the drop-off point, for taxis, and for people with reduced mobility, to the east and west of the station: Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes to study the integration of parking spaces for people with reduced mobility to the west of the station and to the extent of the site's constraints.

The next step is the decision of the prefect, who must rule on the public utility of the project.

