RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay

Project Statement Approval
Public inquiry: favourable opinion on the project!
The timetable for the implementation of the overall project must be consistent with the timeframes for the commissioning of transport projects and the delivery schedule for urban projects:
- in the medium term with the arrival of the T1 Tram and Bus Bord de Marne (TCSP ex-RN34)
- in the longer term, with the arrival of Metro 15, the Grand Paris Express, Metro 1, as well as the development of an urban project in the Péripôle sector.
To this end, the project has been designed to be phased.
Finance
The project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub is divided into actions of different kinds:
- the desaturation of the existing station;
- the accessibility of the RER E and the connection between the RER E and the RER A;
- the interconnection with the Metro 15 (led by the Société du Grand Paris) and Metro 1 (led by a joint project owner of Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP);
- support for the arrival of structuring projects on the surface (Tram T1).
As such, the project is eligible for several funding tickets:
- the funding provided for in the State-Region Plan Contract for the improvement and modernisation of the RER and for the multimodal hubs identified in the Urban Travel Plan of the Île-de-France region;
- funding for the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA);
- the funding provided for under the Grand-Paris interconnections ticket in the CPER 2015-2020;
- the common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités;
- the funding mobilised by local authorities within the framework of their development and road management competences.