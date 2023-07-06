RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay

Pole - Station

The Val de Fontenay station is served by RER lines A and E and seven bus lines during the day and two noctiliens. With 115,000 daily passengers, Val de Fontenay is the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region.

By 2035, the number of passengers at the Val de Fontenay station will increase by 115% due to the commissioning of new public transport lines (Tram T1, Bus Bord de Marne, Metro 1, Metro 15 and RER E extended to the west) and urban development in the area. Val de Fontenay will play a major role in the development dynamics of the eastern Ile-de-France region.

It is becoming essential to rethink the layout and operation of the station to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport.

The timetable for the implementation of the overall project must be consistent with the timeframes for the commissioning of transport projects and the delivery schedule for urban projects:

  • in the medium term with the arrival of the T1 Tram and Bus Bord de Marne (TCSP ex-RN34)
  • in the longer term, with the arrival of Metro 15, the Grand Paris Express, Metro 1, as well as the development of an urban project in the Péripôle sector.

To this end, the project has been designed to be phased.

Finance and actors

Finance

The project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub is divided into actions of different kinds:

  • the desaturation of the existing station;
  • the accessibility of the RER E and the connection between the RER E and the RER A;
  • the interconnection with the Metro 15 (led by the Société du Grand Paris) and Metro 1 (led by a joint project owner of Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP);
  • support for the arrival of structuring projects on the surface (Tram T1).

As such, the project is eligible for several funding tickets:

  • the funding provided for in the State-Region Plan Contract for the improvement and modernisation of the RER and for the multimodal hubs identified in the Urban Travel Plan of the Île-de-France region;
  • funding for the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA);
  • the funding provided for under the Grand-Paris interconnections ticket in the CPER 2015-2020;
  • the common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités;
  • the funding mobilised by local authorities within the framework of their development and road management competences.