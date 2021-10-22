Prior consultation

The consultation is a time of information and exchanges with the public in order to present the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Governed by Article L.103-2 of the Urban Planning Code or by Article L.122-1 of the Environmental Code, depending on the context of the project, its objective is to collect the comments and opinions of all the stakeholders in the territory on the main principles and objectives of the project. This stage is concluded by a report approved by the STIF Council, which reports on the exchanges and opinions expressed during the consultation phase with the public.

CPER

A State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) is a document by which the State and a region commit to the multi-year programming and financing of major regional development projects such as the creation of transport infrastructure.

DOCP

Objectives and Main Characteristics FileThe Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) is an administrative document presenting the opportunity and feasibility of the project: it presents the main lines and makes it possible to measure the stakes.

Public inquiry

The last phase of public consultation, the public inquiry aims to present the project and its impacts on the environment as well as the measures that will be taken to limit its effects, while allowing the public to express its opinion on the project again. The inquiry is opened by an order issued by the prefect, who appoints a commissioner-investigator or a public inquiry commission composed of several members. At the end of the inquiry, a report is drawn up by the investigating commissioner, on the basis of which he/she formulates a favourable or unfavourable opinion, the favourable opinion may, where appropriate, be accompanied by reservations and/or recommendations.

Intermodality

Intermodality refers to the possibility of easily switching from one mode of transport to another during the same trip.

Person with reduced mobility

These are all people who are faced with the difficulty of getting around in an environment that is too often unsuitable. These difficulties can be caused by age, illness, or an accident, all of which significantly reduce equality of opportunity in everyday life.

Urban travel plan for Île-de-France

Approved by the Île-de-France Regional Council by deliberation on 19 June 2014, the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan aims to coordinate the policies of mobility stakeholders for all modes of transport at the regional level. Its main objective is to drive travel demand and offer tailored solutions for the entire travel chain.

Multimodal interchange hub

A multimodal interchange is a place of articulation of transport networks that aims to facilitate the practice of different modes of passenger transport. It aims to promote connections and accessibility to the transportation network.

Schematic diagram

The schematic diagram defines the functional programme of the operation, specifies its objectives and carries out an initial economic, social and environmental assessment.

Accessibility Master Plan

The STIF's agreement with the railway players SNCF and RFF has made it possible to deploy a coordinated plan to make stations accessible since 2009. The accessibility projects must ensure access for people with reduced mobility from the station forecourt to the boarding of the train: adapted ticket offices, sound beacons, raising of platforms to bring them up to the level of the train floor, warning strips along the platforms and at the top of fixed stairs, Installation of elevators, automatic doors, and creation of walkways and underpasses.

SDRIF

The master plan for the Ile-de-France region (SDRIF) is the strategic document for the long-term planning and development of the Ile-de-France region. The new SDRIF was approved by the State by Decree No. 2013-1241 of 27 December 2013.

Véligo

Véligo is a service of free access or secure spaces to park your bike available in stations or stations in the Île-de-France region set up by the STIF. The secure areas are accessible with a Navigo card loaded with a valid transport ticket.