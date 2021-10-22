Discover the project

The Val de Fontenay station redevelopment project concerns the spaces inside the station to improve passenger traffic and connections and the spaces around the station to facilitate intermodality (pedestrians, bicycles, buses, etc.).

The aim is to rethink the station in line with the arrival of new public transport lines (Tram T1, Bus Bord de Marne and Metros 1 and 15) and the urban development in the surrounding area.

Objectives

The Val de Fontenay station hub project focuses on:

• on the one hand, to improve the operation of the current station, in particular to make it fully accessible, and to dissociate the operation of the RER A and E as much as possible;

• and on the other hand, to support the increase in traffic induced by the development of the transport offer and the urban dynamics of the sector.

In view of the current use of the station, its development prospects and the dysfunctions it is experiencing today, the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub must meet four priority objectives:

Reorganising and enlarging the spaces of the station

The station will see an increase in ridership of nearly 115%. Tomorrow, there will be more passengers to go to Val de Fontenay to take one of the transport lines. It is essential to reorganise and enlarge the spaces of the station to accommodate passengers and improve connections between current and future transport lines. This objective also responds to the need to create dedicated accesses and to make the RER E platforms accessible to people with reduced mobility, while improving the visibility and legibility of the accesses on the east and west sides of the station.

Improving the area around the station in line with the development projects carried out by the local authorities

On foot, by bike, by bus, the Val de Fontenay station must be accessible to all modes of transport for passengers. This is why the project leaders are already thinking of improving access to the station, in line with the urban projects of the district. The redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub aims to support the surrounding urban development. The physical and visual disruption of the A86 / RER E beam will be mitigated by the creation of a pedestrian and urban link between East and West. On the east side of Val de Fontenay, with the arrival of Metros 1 and 15, a structuring access will be created, offering passengers all the services of a station and facilities in favour of intermodality.

Improving the quality of service for all travellers

This objective includes improving the readability, comfort and safety of the routes to and within the station, as well as improving the quality of service (management of passenger information in the station, implementation of global signage for all modes of transport, development of services and commercial promotion, etc.). etc.).

Design a phased project

By 2035, Val de Fontenay will experience a real upheaval with the arrival of new public transport lines and the emergence of new districts. The project will have to be carried out in several successive stages of development in order to be able to take into account the schedules of these urban and transport projects while thinking about improving the station today. The work will also have to be thought out taking into account the operation of the cluster.