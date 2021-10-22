Facilities
Facilities in the station
The developments in the station constitute the "rail" perimeter of the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub.
This perimeter includes:
- the creation of two new passenger buildings to the east. The north-east passenger building will facilitate access to the RER A and E with dedicated accesses via the new underpasses and will make it possible to reach the M1 and M15 metros and the T1 tramway, as well as the Alouettes and Péripôle Nord district (which is changing). The south-east passenger building will be the gateway to the new underpass under the RER A and to connect the districts located on either side of the RER A tracks.
- the creation of two new underpasses to facilitate access to transport and the crossing of the RER A and E. The first, called "east-west", will pass under the RER E tracks. It will lead to the east in the new passenger building, and to the west to Avenue des Olympiades and the west passenger building. It will provide direct access to the RER E platforms and will provide an urban link between the east and west of Val de Fontenay. The second, called "north-south", will pass under the RER A tracks. It will replace the current underground which will be closed and will lead to the two future passenger buildings north-east and south-east.
- the redevelopment of existing spaces. These include improvements to the RER A and E platforms that will improve the readability, safety and comfort of the paths inside the station, and in particular the connections between the RER A and E. In addition, the historic passenger building to the west will be redeveloped and opened up more to the city and to the new underpass under the RER E.
Information card
Developments around the station
Tomorrow, 115% more passengers will use the Val de Fontenay hub. To offer the best possible services to passengers, to better connect the station hub with its environment and to facilitate access to the station by all modes, Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners are planning numerous developments around the station hub. This is the "intermodal" perimeter of the Val de Fontenay redevelopment project.
The "intermodal" perimeter includes:
- The redevelopment of public spaces: the surroundings of the three entrances to the station will be pacified (meeting area, zone 30, etc.). They will offer more generous spaces for pedestrians and will offer routes and parking adapted to bicycles;
- the bus hub, which will be redeveloped in order to be adapted to the development of the bus offer and to offer comfortable waiting conditions, in line with the urban project.
Information card
A global project in line with related urban projects
The territory in which the Val de Fontenay station is located will undergo a profound urban transformation, led by local authorities and public developers. The project to redevelop the station hub will play an integral part in this evolution: the station will be accessible to all modes of transport (on foot, by bike, by bus, etc.), more visible thanks to its new accesses and better integrated. The attractiveness of the sector will thus be strengthened. Île-de-France Mobilités will ensure that the orientations of the redevelopment of the station hub are consistent with this urban transformation, particularly in terms of the environment, landscape and architecture, without modifying the main functionalities of the project in terms of mobility.