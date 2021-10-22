Dialogue
The public inquiry on the Val de Fontenay station redevelopment project was held from Friday 23 April to Wednesday 26 May 2021.
The public inquiry
A regulatory step before the start of the work, this procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment.
The public inquiry has the following objectives:
- Present to the public the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;
- Collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project and refine the continuation of the studies;
- To make it possible to declare the project to be in the public interest.
It is organised under the aegis of an investigating commissioner who ensures that it runs smoothly and that the public whose observations it collects is properly informed.
Methods of information and expression
From April 23 to May 26, 2021, several modalities were available to the public.
Opinions could be filed on the digital register, recorded on the paper register at the town hall of Fontenay-sous-Bois or sent directly to the investigating commissioner.
Four sessions to discuss with the investigating commissioner have been organized in Fontenay-sous-Bois.
The public inquiry file was available for consultation at the town hall and remains accessible on the project's website.
Follow-up to the public inquiry
At the end of July, the investigating commissioner of the public inquiry into the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub gave a favourable opinion on the project.
Find for download:
- The report on the progress of the public inquiry drawn up by the investigating commissioner;
- The conclusions and reasoned opinion of the investigating commissioner.
On 11 October, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the project declaration for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub.
After the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner last July, it is therefore a new administrative advance of the project that has just been accomplished. The redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station is continuing its journey to the next stage: the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP) by the Prefect of Val-de-Marne.
What is the Project Statement?
The project declaration is drawn up at the end of the public inquiry. It is a document by which the public entity responsible for the project decides on the general interest of the planned operation. It takes into consideration the impact study, the opinion of the State administrative authority competent in environmental matters and the result of the public consultation. In particular, it specifies the commitments of the project owner to comply with the recommendations of the investigating commissioner.
The results of the consultation
Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, and the funders wanted to organise a time of information and exchanges between the project partners and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project (local residents, Val de Fontenay travellers, local authorities, economic associations concerned, etc.).
The objective of this consultation was to gather all opinions on the main principles of the project and then enrich it by integrating the needs and expectations of the public as best as possible.
The consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station took place from 20 February to 24 March 2017. It generated a large and rich participation with 495 opinions from local residents, station users and local stakeholders.
A report on the consultation was drawn up by Île-de-France Mobilités to report on the opinions expressed, through the website, the T maps and the public meetings. It was approved by the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union on 28 June.
Access the report of the consultation, the summary and the annexes.
The studies will continue, taking into account the lessons learned from the consultation and in particular:
In terms of timetable, the Council of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France approved the principle of phasing the project to support transport projects and urban projects in the vicinity and asked the project owners of Metro 1 and 15 to integrate the principle of a joint construction of their stations in Val de Fontenay.
Access the deliberation on the Val de Fontenay station redevelopment project