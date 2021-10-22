Thanks to its high attendance, the station is experiencing malfunctions, due to its design 40 years ago. It no longer meets the travel needs of today and tomorrow.

For example, even if the connection is easy between the RER A and the RER E, there is no dedicated direct access to the RER E platforms. To get there, passengers have to go through the RER A platforms, which has a congestion effect on the platforms of this line.

In addition, the RER E platforms are not accessible to people with reduced mobility, in the absence of lifts.

Movements around the station are relatively complex and difficult to read for passengers. Access to Val de Fontenay from the east of the station is via confined entrances that are not very comfortable for pedestrians.