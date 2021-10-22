Context
The Val de Fontenay station, today
The Val de Fontenay station is a major transport hub for the eastern Ile-de-France region.
It is also part of a development dynamic of regional importance. Indeed, Val de Fontenay is a rapidly expanding employment centre and the area around the station has a high concentration of development projects.
Located in the town of Fontenay-sous-Bois, the passenger building of the Val de Fontenay station was opened to the public in 1977. Today, 115,000 daily passengers use its corridors to join the RER E, the RER A, the 7 bus lines and the 2 Noctilien lines. And, during the morning rush hour, nearly 15,500 passengers arrive at the station.
Thanks to its high attendance, the station is experiencing malfunctions, due to its design 40 years ago. It no longer meets the travel needs of today and tomorrow.
For example, even if the connection is easy between the RER A and the RER E, there is no dedicated direct access to the RER E platforms. To get there, passengers have to go through the RER A platforms, which has a congestion effect on the platforms of this line.
In addition, the RER E platforms are not accessible to people with reduced mobility, in the absence of lifts.
Movements around the station are relatively complex and difficult to read for passengers. Access to Val de Fontenay from the east of the station is via confined entrances that are not very comfortable for pedestrians.
The Val de Fontenay station in the 1970s
The Val de Fontenay station in the 2000s
Val de Fontenay station, by 2035
By 2035, the Val de Fontenay station hub will welcome the arrival of new transport lines:
- Metro 15 of the Grand Paris Express (study phase)
- The terminus of the extension of Metro 1 from Château de Vincennes (study sentence)
- The terminus of the T1 tram at Avenue de Lattre de Tassigny (works phase)
Located in a dynamic area, urban projects have emerged around the station such as:
- The creation of the Société Générale campus, with around 5,000 employees;
- Delivery of the RATP building in 2019
And others are in the development phase, such as the Val de Fontenay – Alouettes project with:
- 600,000 m² of urban project around the station
- more than 75 hectares in mutation;
- 1,000 new housing units (excluding specific housing, hotels and Péripôle);
- 300,000 m² of offices, doubling the current tertiary sector.
Or again:
- The development of the Pointe with 85,000 m² of office space.
Tomorrow, 115% more passengers will use Val de Fontenay station.
Between now and 2035 and with the gradual commissioning of future transport lines, it is necessary to rethink the operation of the Val de Fontenay station hub to allow passengers to move easily and safely within the station.