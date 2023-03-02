Public inquiry: favourable opinion on the project!

Publication date: August 11, 2021

At the end of July, the investigating commissioner of the public inquiry into the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub gave a favourable opinion on the project.

The investigating commissioner considers in particular that "the balance of the costs and benefits of the project [...] seems clearly positive", and considers that the project is "undeniably of public utility".

This favourable opinion is accompanied by four recommendations relating to the coordination of all passenger buildings, the study and possible reorganisation of the routes and stops of the buses serving the east side of the hub, the improvement of the safety of the RER E platforms and the addition of parking spaces for the drop-off point.

In the coming weeks, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams will reflect on the follow-up to these recommendations and, at the beginning of October, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités will deliberate on the project declaration for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station. The prefect will then be asked to rule on the public utility of the project.

Find for download: