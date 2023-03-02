Soon the public inquiry!

Publication date: November 19, 2020

Following the approval of the schema on 8 July 2020, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved its public inquiry file on 8 October 2020.

Two important steps have just been taken for the first station hub in the eastern Ile-de-France region. The project is continuing with the preparation of the public inquiry which should start in the 1st half of 2021, a key regulatory step before the start of the work.

To find out more about the project's news, discover the newsletter distributed at the end of November 2020. Île-de-France Mobilités will follow the continuous information on the territory throughout the progress of the project.