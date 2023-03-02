Diagnostics of the basement

Publication date: January 22, 2018

From mid-January 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités has been carrying out underground surveys, known as geotechnical surveys. They take place near the Val de Fontenay train station and will last about 5 weeks.

Nature of the soil, presence or absence of cavities, groundwater studies, etc. these studies will enable Île-de-France Mobilités to better understand the subsurface. These surveys will not have an impact on passengers and will not create disruptions on transportation lines.