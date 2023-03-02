Initial opinions on the project

Publication date: February 24, 2017

Dozens of passengers stopped by the consultation stand in the Val de Fontenay station on Tuesday 21 February to find out more and ask questions about the project. Initial opinions were submitted and discussions with the project team animated this first meeting. The STIF and the project partners would like to thank all the people we met.

The second passenger meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 21 from 4:30 p.m.

Give your opinion on the project

You can also register for the two walking workshops organised on Thursday 9 March via the registration form