Public inquiry from 23 April to 26 May 2021: get informed and express yourself!

Publication date: April 12, 2021

From 23 April to 26 May 2021, the Val-de-Marne prefecture is organising the public inquiry phase relating to the Val de Fontenay station hub project.

On this occasion, you will be able to discover the project in detail and give your opinion.

Several information and participation methods are available to you:

The public inquiry file, which can be consulted online and at the Maison de l'habitat et du cadre de vie in Fontenay-sous-Bois;

Four offices of the investigating commissioner at the Maison de l'habitat et du cadre de vie Fontenay-sous-Bois;

The different registers, accessible online at town halls or to be sent by post.

For more information on the modalities, see the page dedicated to the public inquiry