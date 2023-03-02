End of the public inquiry: thank you for your participation!

Publication date: May 27, 2021

The public inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility for the Val de Fontenay station hub project was held from 23 April to 26 May 2021.

The investigating commissioner will now write the report on the progress of the public inquiry and will give her opinion on the project by the end of June 2021.

On the basis of this opinion, the prefect will then rule on the public utility of the project.

For more information on the next steps, see the page dedicated to the public inquiry.