The results of the consultation are online!

Publication date: 30 June 2017

On Wednesday 28 June 2017, the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union adopted the xa0 report of the consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station.

A total of 495 opinions were collected, almost unanimously sharing the timeliness of the project. Thank you all for participating!

This decision marks the continuation of the project, taking into account the exchanges with local residents, station users, institutional, socio-economic and associative actors in the area.

Discover the results of the consultation and the follow-up to the project.