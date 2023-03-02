The Val de Fontenay station hub is moving forward ...

Publication date: July 10, 2020

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted on the schematic diagram of the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub.

What is the schematic diagram?

The schematic diagram is used to compile the Public Inquiry file. It defines the functional programme of the operation in terms of urban and environmental integration, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the recommendations resulting from the consultation. It further specifies the cost and schedule of the project by considering the risks and potential hazards. The programme will be decided after the Public Inquiry, in the Preliminary Project phase.

Download the deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors by clicking here and the full file by clicking here.