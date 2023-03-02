Thank you for your participation!

Publication date: March 27, 2017

The project partners would like to thank all the people who participated in the consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station.

More than 360 opinions were expressed on the project via the website, the T coupon attached to the information leaflet but also during meetings with the public.

All these opinions and contributions will be taken into account in the assessment of the consultation and will be used to guide future studies.