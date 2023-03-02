Take part in the consultation on new RER A access to Val de Fontenay

Publication date: November 23, 2017

From 20 November to 19 December 2017, RATP is conducting a consultation on xa0 the adaptationxa0 and the creation of new xa0 access to the RER A.

A comprehensive project for the redevelopment of the station has been drawn up by Île-de-France Mobilités to improve its operation and the quality of service for passengers.

This project includes in particular the adaptation of the RER A accesses (works by the RATP and the subject of this consultation):

Creation of an additional exit to the west, near the General de Gaulle roundabout from the platform towards Paris It will promote a better exit from the south platform of the RER A from Marne-la-Vallée and will improve the safety conditions of the station.

Creation of an underpass to the east, allée des Sablons.xa0 It will create a better North-South crossing to the east of the pole, particularly as an exit in the morning for the RER A coming from Paris and will prepare the future connection with metro lines 1 and 15.

For more information, visit:

• lexa0 information leaflet;

• the exhibition panels in the Val de Fontenay station;

• the website: www.ratp.fr/concertations

You can express yourself:

• by returning the T coupon attached to the leaflet (free of charge);

• by email to [email protected]